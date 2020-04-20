Virtual Visits added to over 700 UCHealth clinics

DENVER (KDVR) – UCHealth clinics have greatly expanded Virtual Visit access to their regular primary care and specialty providers at over 700 clinics.

In a recent statement Dr. Katie Markley, senior medical director of UCHealth Ambulatory Services, said that it’s critical for people with chronic health challenges to keep in touch with their medical providers. If patients need face-to-face appointments, doctors will help them decide when and where to safely get care.

“If there’s any uncertainty, we can always bring the patient in for care,” Markley said.

UCHealth’s Virtual Urgent Care offers 24/7 care to anyone in Colorado. It has grown exponentially during the pandemic.

“So, what has changed? The short answer is, everything,” said Dr. Chris Davis, UCHealth’s medical director for Virtual Health. “The demand for virtual care has absolutely exploded. We went from seeing about 20 visits a day to 260 – over a thousand percent increase in actual visit volume.”

UCHealth technology experts rapidly increased access to Virtual Visits in response to the pandemic, adding hundreds of options in a few weeks. All primary care clinics are now using virtual visits.

Patients can log on to My Health Connection to stay connected with their medical team.

“We have seen patients who have delayed care related to COVID-19. It could be because of fear of catching the disease right now. I assure Coloradans that if they have an emergent or urgent issue, it is safe to seek care. We have every precaution in place and are ready,” said Dr. Richard Zane, chief innovation officer for UCHealth and chair of emergency medicine for the University of Colorado School of Medicine.

It’s important for patients remember that if they are experiencing a medical emergency, such as heart attack or stroke symptoms, or feel they need immediate care, they should call 911 or seek care at an emergency department or urgent care location.