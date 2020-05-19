Video shows hundreds of people packed along banks of Boulder Creek

BOULDER COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) — New video released by Boulder County Public Health on Tuesday shows hundreds of people packed along the banks of Boulder Creek.

Current state public health orders prohibit people from gathering in groups of more than 10 people.

The video also shows people failing to practice social distancing.

Jeff Zayach, Boulder County Public Health executive director, issued the following statement Tuesday afternoon:

“I know it’s been difficult, but the video of people clearly gathering along the creek not only shows groups larger than 10 people, but there was also not adequate social distancing. Situations like these not only violate the state and local public health orders, but they put our whole community, our businesses, and our economy at risk. Please remember that it takes up to 14 days before we see who will become sick and spread the disease from this large gathering of people along the creek. Please take this virus seriously and limit gatherings to 10 people or less and remain at least six feet from each other. Individual actions are putting our businesses and our most vulnerable in the community at further risk.”

According to Chana Goussetis, a spokesperson for Boulder County’s response to COVID-19, the health department is in discussions with the City of Boulder and the Boulder Police Department about the situation.

Goussetis said she does not currently have information about whether citations were issued.