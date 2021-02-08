Video: Maskless Kickin Wings employees; Owner: ‘Lord is going to see through’

WHEAT RIDGE, Colo. (KDVR) — The Jefferson County Health Department (JCHD) is investigating Kickin Wings in Wheat Ridge. Employees are accused of not wearing masks. Cell phone videos taken inside the restaurant on Super Bowl Sunday support the allegations.

Kickin Wings is located off Kipling Street, just north of Interstate 70.

“We were getting quite a bit of food from there,” said Davian Nitz who shot the videos.

Nitz called ahead on Sunday and ordered more than $100 worth of chicken, he said. He witnessed employees behind the counter not wearing masks. He left without purchasing the food he ordered.

“They seemed proud to not wear masks,” Nitz explained.

Mask wearing is mandated in Colorado. It has been for months. The FOX31 Problem Solvers saw employees not wearing masks on Monday.

Kickin Wings’ owner claims she and two of her employees are medically exempt from the governor’s mandate. In response to the risk of spreading COVID-19, the owner said she has strength in the Lord. She said the Lord is going to see through everything.

JCHD said the restaurant has been reported previously for alleged COVID-19 violations in September, January and again on Super Bowl Sunday. The county said enforcement will occur if inspectors determine a violation from the most recent maskless operation.

“There were some customers wearing them, but most of them weren’t,” Nitz said. “No employees were wearing masks at all.”

The owner said she will put a sign outside her business warning people that employees won’t be wearing masks.