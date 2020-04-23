Vast majority of immigrants in U.S. safe from President Trump’s executive order

DENVER (KDVR) — Most immigrants in the U.S. will not be affected by President Donald Trump’s executive order temporarily suspending immigration according to the Meyer Law Office, P.C. in Denver.

The law office says the order, signed late Monday night, primarily affects visa applicants who are outside the U.S. The order has several broad exceptions including:

People already in the United States

Lawful permanent residents

People who already have visas

Spouses and children of U.S. citizens

Meyer Law Office goes on to say that many immigrant families have already been left out of government relief for COVID-19. It says even U.S. citizens cannot get stimulus payments if they filed taxes jointly with someone who does not have a social security number. Travel is already restricted, and immigration courts are operating on a limited basis.