Vail woman recovering from COVID-19

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

VAIL, Colo. (KDVR) -- A 27-year-old Vail woman was diagnosed with COVID-19 earlier this month. Although she no longer has the virus, she says she will still be recovering for months.

"I always tell myself everything could be worse," Stephanie Littlefield said. "To just have to wear oxygen on my back for the next couple of months is the least of my problems."

Littlefield says she was diagnosed with COVID-19 on March 16. She says she had asthma before the diagnosis and is still fighting off pneumonia since she has recovered from COVID-19.

Littlefield says doctors expect her to be on oxygen for the next few months.

"I'm a little nervous it [the virus] might cause lung problems in the future," Littlefield said.

When she had the virus, Littlefield said there were sudden changes in symptoms.

"I almost felt like I should call 911," Littlefield said. "My fever was really fluctuating.. it would go as high as 102 and later that day it would go down to 99."

She wants other people to know how critical social distancing is right now.

"I'm very thankful I'm able to get through this, I haven't been hospitalized," Littlefield said. “We have to flatten that curve, especially here in Eagle County. The sooner we do that, the sooner we can do the things we like and be around people and do what we love."