Vail Resorts offers EpicPass credits, protection plan for next season

BROOMFIELD, Colo. (KDVR) – On Monday Vail Resorts addressed concerns about closures with new pass policies for the upcoming 2020-21 ski season. In a letter to pass holders the company outlines credits for Epic Pass holders and a free protection plan called Epic Coverage.

“We understand some people may be nervous about committing to a pass now in this current uncertainty,” said Kirsten Lynch, chief marketing officer at Vail Resorts.

“With that in mind, we are redefining pass protection with our new ‘Epic Coverage,’ free for all pass holders, and extending our spring deadlines to Labor Day to give them the time they need.”

Vail Resorts is providing credits to 2019-20 season pass holders, based on the price of their pass, to apply toward the purchase of a 2020-21 season pass of equal or greater value:

A minimum credit of 20% for season pass holders, based on the resort closures in mid-March impacting about 20% of the core season

Higher credits for season pass holders who used their pass less than five days

A maximum credit of 80% if you did not use your season pass at all, because some pass holders were waiting until spring to use your pass

Credits for Epic Day Pass, Whistler Blackcomb Edge Card amd Multi-Pack Pass holders

For guests with remaining days on their 2019-20 Epic Day Pass, Edge Card or other multi-pack pass products, a credit for each unused day, up to 80% of the price paid for your pass to apply toward a pass of equal or greater value for next season

a credit for each unused day, up to 80% of the price paid for your pass to apply toward a pass of equal or greater value for next season Credit is valid through Labor Day (Sept. 7, 2020) to give pass holders time to decide on plans for next season

New Epic Coverage for next season:

Free for all pass holders and completely replaces the need to purchase pass insurance

Provides for a refund if you have an eligible injury, job loss, or experience other personal events that prevent you from using your pass

Provides a refund for certain resort closures, including for events like COVID-19, giving you a refund for any portion of the season that is lost

Spring deadlines to purchase next season passes is extended until Labor Day to allow pass holders more time to make decisions, and requiring a $49 down payment.