Vail Resorts announces summer opening dates, safety measures

BROOMFIELD, Colo. (KDVR) — Vail Resorts announced limited summer operations, dates and safety protocols for all five Colorado properties on Thursday, with a focus on mountain access and scenic lift rides.

June 26 – Keystone and Crested Butte

July 1 – Vail and Beaver Creek

July 4 – Breckenridge

“While we are offering limited summer activities, we are lucky that our beautiful outdoor settings provide a landscape to experience nature and to easily practice physical distancing so we all can safely return to the mountains we love,” said Pat Campbell, president of Vail Resorts’ mountain division.

“It is our expectation that guests help us ensure the experience is safe for them and for our employees by following our new guidelines. As summer progresses, we look forward to opening more activities and adventures at our resorts.”

Vail Resorts’ guidelines include physical distancing protocols, face covering requirements, enhanced cleaning measures, employee health screenings and safety training, cashless transactions, and revisions to regularly offered programs and services.

Each resort has unique guidelines to comply with state and local health restrictions.

Vail Resorts asks guests and employees to take on a new level of personal accountability to ensure the safety of its mountain communities.