Adams County vaccine clinic recipients concerned about quality of dose

ADAMS COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) — FOX31 Problem Solvers are continuing to investigate after a COVID vaccine clinic shut down for storing doses at improper temperatures.

According to the state, more than 2,700 doses were taken from a vaccine clinic at the Adams County Fairgrounds to a state lab. However, viewers are concerned about the doses already put into their arms before the clinic shut down.

“I’m sure there’s thousands of people in the same situation,” vaccine recipient Cynthia Holcomb said.

Holcomb recently got her second dose of the Moderna vaccine at the Adams County fairgrounds clinic run by Advanced Urgent Care. When she saw our report Wednesday, she became concerned.

“I was shocked, I was really nervous, I was so excited to get the vaccine and then no one can tell me if I am protected,” Holcomb said.

Advanced Urgent Care has on their website that the fairgrounds site is temporarily shut down because the state changed their refrigeration requirements.

The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment said that’s not true, the requirements are the same. The state says officials found Advanced Urgent Care wasn’t keeping vaccines at the correct temperature at their Adams County fairgrounds site after reviewing temperature logs.

“I have called them [Advanced Urgent Care] and sent two or three emails and no one can give me an answer,” Holcomb said.

Problem Solvers received the following response from Advanced Urgent Care on Sunday:

“We have no reason to believe that any of our vaccines have been compromised. The state has investigated temperature logs and our processes and at this point we have not received any notification that we would need to revaccinate individuals.”

CDPHE shared the following response to FOX31 on Friday:

“We requested temperature data from providers who had received vaccines in the last 30-60 days to ensure proper procedures were being followed.

The investigation into the doses collected at Adams County Fairgrounds is still underway to determine if the vaccines were viable.”

FOX31 contacted CDPHE for an update Sunday. We will provide a response as soon as the state replies.