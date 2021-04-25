Vaccine availability increasing across Colorado

Aurora, COLO (KDVR) — A vaccine clinic at the Aurora Municipal Center opened on Sunday morning with 300 vaccine openings.

“There is no wait right now, we are just getting them in and getting them vaccinated,” Aurora’s Manager of the Office of Special Projects Kendall Koca said.

The clinic was initially set up as a soft opening for government employees like Mack to get a vaccine. However, after seeing the traffic at the clinic, officials extended opportunities to the public as well.

“It was really extremely easy,” vaccine recipient Johnastine Mack said.

“The good news is, because the vaccines are available, a lot of our staff has been able to get shots elsewhere,” Koca said. “ Therefore, we were able to open up today to the public. We accept walk ins and drive ups if you are not registered.”

The newfound availability comes at a critical time as vaccination numbers have been dropping. Two weeks ago, 61,500 daily vaccines were being administered in the state. The average number now is a little more than 50,000 a day.

People who are helping others find appointments have said they’ve noticed a big difference in the number of people needing help.

“There’s vaccine appointments everywhere so I’ve been slow,” Bellis said. “I haven’t been finding people unless they are looking for a specific one like a Pfizer or a second dose.”

However, Bellis is curious to see if there’s another shift in trends in the coming week.

“Now the question is, people want the J and J vaccine again, so I can see it getting hard again just for the J and J shot because people want the one and done,” Bellis said.

To sign up for the Aurora clinic, click here. More information on three other walk up sites in Colorado click here.