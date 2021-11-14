COVID vaccination mandatory for 500+ person indoor unseated events in several counties

DENVER (KDVR) — The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment amended a public health order to now require all attendees to be vaccinated from COVID-19 at unseated events with more than 500 people in several Denver metro counties.

The amendment was announced on Sunday as part of the CDPHE’s coordination with Adams, Arapahoe, Boulder, Broomfield, Denver and Jefferson counties.

The new mandate will go into effect on Nov. 19 in order to avoid superspreader events as COVID-19 rates continue to rise in the state.

“I am grateful for the counties that are coordinating with the state to slow the spread of the virus. Large venues and local governments are part of the solution to ending the pandemic,” Jill Hunsaker Ryan, executive director of the CDPHE said. “We also need all Coloradans to do their part by getting vaccinated if they haven’t already; getting a booster; and following basic public health precautions like masking, staying home when sick, and handwashing.”

Gov. Polis issued a warning at a press briefing Friday that the state is at a critical moment in the pandemic, with 1 in every 48 Coloradans is infected with COVID-19, according to the latest modeling report.