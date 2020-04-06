Urgent plea to stop high risk outdoor activities

DENVER, (KDVR) – Vail Mountain Rescue Group is asking people to stop all high risk activities. This includes backcountry skiing, snowboarding, snowmobiling, sledding and tubing, especially in avalanche terrain.

Colorado’s Stay at Home Order allows people to go outside and take part in only low risk outdoor activities such as walking, hiking, nordic skiing, snowshoeing, biking or running.

During a backcounty rescue it is impossible to maintain social distancing and the situation can escalate into a matter of life or death. Everyone involved in the rescue may be exposed to COVID-19 and may require a 14 day quarantine.

Backcountry emergencies puts a strain on community resources and impacts the first responders ability to do their job effectively.

Vail Mountain Rescue Group pleads for your cooperation in refraining from all high-risk activities in the outdoors.