University of Denver upgrades COVID-19 alert level on campus

DENVER (KDVR) — The University of Denver’s chancellor announced the university is upgrading its COVID-19 alert level on campus from green to yellow due to the rise of COVID-19 cases at other college campuses in Colorado and a new health order issued by Denver’s health department.

DU Chancellor Jeremy Haefner said he made the decision to shift the school to tighter restrictions in response to a public health order issued by the Denver Department of Public Health and Environment Thursday and the increasing number of COVID-19 cases in Colorado.

Under the new health order, if college campuses cannot contain and reduce the spread of COVID-19 on campus, the health department can impose isolation and quarantine orders — likely resulting in a shift to entirely remote learning and stay-at-home orders.

Haefner said while the university is already following many of the directives outlined in the new public health order, DU will implement more restrictions.

Informal gatherings on campus are limited to 10 or fewer people.

Everyone is required to wear face coverings during athletic activities. This includes activities outside and inside. Student athletes will be required to wear face coverings during train and games. Exceptions will be made for athletes if they can adhere to the state’s strict social distancing requirements.

All “non-essential” activities should be moved online. This excludes class and work.

DU shifted its COVID-19 alert level from green to yellow. The switch to “yellow” means there are still low to moderate levels of COVID-19 on campus, however DU’s website said “indicators point toward potential challenges in responding to increased rate of transmission.”

In the last week, 55 DU students have tested positive for the virus. It has had 191 cases on campus since July 31.