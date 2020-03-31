Uninsured? Here are tips on getting coverage during the coronavirus outbreak

DENVER (KDVR) — COVID-19 prevention, testing and treatment present a major challenge for every aspect of the medical care system. As the entire medical community mobilizes in the war on the coronavirus, insurance carriers are taking emergency steps as well.

Insurance expert Mark Erickson of Colorado Health insurance Brokers helps those trying to sift through available options.

“We can help people find the right plan that’s going to be in-network for their physicians,” he said.

Erickson tells the FOX31 Problem Solvers more low-cost options are available due to the coronavirus pandemic.

“This is a very unique opportunity that people really should take advantage of,” he said.

Connect For Health Colorado is offering a special enrollment period for those who are currently uninsured or about to lose coverage due to COVID-19. Coverage begins as early as April 1.

Many commercial health insurance agencies are putting emergency plans in place as well, covering coronavirus testing with no out-of-pocket costs and waiving authorization for diagnostic services. For more information, click here.

The Health First Colorado program provides medical coverage for those meeting low-income requirements.

Just keep in mind that many of these plans vary by company and policy.