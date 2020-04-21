UCHealth: Patients skipping ER visits due to COVID-19 fears

AURORA, Colo. (KDVR) — More patients are delaying or forgoing medical care during health emergencies because of fears surrounding COVID-19, according to UCHealth.

“People are nervous to come into the hospital,” Dr. Jean Kutner, chief medical officer at UCHealth University of Colorado Hospital said.

ABG Gellert is one of them.

“I think like a lot of patients out there, I had a lot of fear,” she said.

The Crested Butte resident was suffering from extreme gastrointestinal issues for several days.

“If there were a championship for extreme vomiting, I would have won. I’m on day 13. I have yet to hold any food down,” Gellert said.

She says she has asthma and didn’t want to risk a trip to the hospital due to COVID-19.

“You’re scared you’ll go in and you won’t come out,” Gellert said.

“We’re worried about people people dying from COVID but we’re also worried about people getting sicker or dying from the usual things [like] heart disease, strokes or infections,” Kutner said.

“That literally could have been me,” Gellert said.

She finally got doctor’s orders to go to the hospital after a virtual visit with UCHealth.

Virtual visits allow patients to meet with a doctor through a video conference. In Gellert’s case, it helped her determine the severity of her symptoms.

“There’s something about having a doctor look at you and say, ‘You need to go in, you need to be seen,'” she said.

Since the pandemic began, UCHealth has added virtual visits to more than 700 clinics. Demand for the service has increased more than 1,000 percent.

“We were doing something like 100 visits a day pre-COVID and now we’re literally doing thousands of virtual visits a day,” Kutner said.

Gellert is still in the hospital but is on the road toward recovery. Her story serves as a reminder of the importance of medical care during the pandemic.

“People should not worry that they’re going to get exposed to COVID if they come into the emergency department,” Kutner said.