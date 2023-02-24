DENVER (KDVR) — UCHealth announced masks will not be required in its hospitals effective March 1, FOX31’s Evan Kruegel confirmed.

As COVID numbers have declined significantly around the state, the health provider decided to lift the restriction but encourage safe practices for those experiencing symptoms of illness.

UCHealth and a few other hospitals in Denver metro are lifting mask mandates for patients and staff as of March 1. As you might know, other hospitals have already lifted this requirement.

We feel the time is right to make this change, since UCHealth hospitals, along with the state of Colorado, are seeing substantial decreases in COVID-19 cases and influenza cases remain stable.

While the universal mask mandate is being lifted at UCHealth, we encourage anyone experiencing cold, flu or other respiratory symptoms or who is not fully vaccinated to continue wearing one.

All UCHealth hospitals will continue to follow infection prevention precautions and our staff who are experiencing any respiratory issues or have flu vaccine exemptions will still be required to wear masks until flu season concludes (usually around April 1).

Staff, providers, partners, patients, volunteers and visitors are welcome to continue wearing masks in our facilities if they prefer.

UCHealth spokesperson