UCHealth distributing 10,000 ClearMasks to providers to aid in communication with patients

AURORA, Colo. (KDVR) — UCHealth is now distributing 10,000 ClearMasks to its hospitals and clinics across their system. Leaders hope the move will help improve communication with their deaf patients, as well as anyone who speech reads or has trouble communicating with cloth masks.

Speaking through an interpreter, James Blazon II said this is making a big difference for him as a patient. Blazon has been deaf since he was nine moths old. He uses sign language, but he speech reads a lot and watches facial expressions. He is glad that UCHealth is providing ClearMasks for their providers to care for patients like him, and others who are hard of hearing.

“It’s so much easier to communicate when I see a doctor. I can know what’s going on, and it really improves communication,” Blazon said. “For me, being in an appointment where I can’t speech read anybody, I can’t see their expressions, makes it really hard to understand.”

The ClearMasks are not to be used when an N-95 mask is required.

At a recent appointment, the doctor and nurse were able to use the ClearMasks while working with Blazon.

“It really helped to understand communication and emotions, so I could understand people’s expressiveness,” he said.

Blazon hopes the ClearMasks will catch on at other places like grocery stores and restaurants.