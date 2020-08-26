UC Health to enroll 100 people per week in Moderna’s Phase 3 COVID-19 vaccine trial

DENVER (KDVR) — UCHealth is a few days into Phase 3 of Moderna’s COVID-19 vaccine trial. The health care system started enrolling people on Thursday. Over next three to four weeks, hundreds of Coloradans will be injected as America moves closer to a potential COVID-19 vaccine.

“It’s something that they inject in you that basically helps build antibodies,” said Crissy, who is participating in the trial.

Crissy is one of the 30,000 participants from across the United States. She has already received her injection. She doesn’t know exactly what’s in her body. The substance could be the potential vaccine or a placebo.

Crissy has been reassured that she was not injected with active virus. Moderna’s vaccine candidate puts viral messenger RNA into the body to kick off an immune system response.

“All the data, so far, for this particular vaccine — from the earlier stage trials — looks very promising,” said UCHealth infectious disease expert Dr. Thomas Campbell.

Campbell leads the UCHealth trial and calls the process “very exciting.” He does, however, caution that many vaccines do not make it past clinical trials.

Ensuring diversity in the Moderna study has been a challenge nationwide.

“COVID-19 disproportionally affects some groups of people including Hispanic people, African Americans, Native Americans — and so it’s very important to us that we get adequate representation from those groups in our enrollment,” Campbell said.

The study is a chance to help dig America— and world— out of a deadly pandemic. That’s some pretty good motivation for Crissy and others. Overall, Crissy says she feels confident.

“Knowing that this study that I’m enrolled in is Phase 3 … that means safety has already passed,” she said.

Participants will be monitored with follow-ups for a second injection and blood tests. Crissy has been asked to keep a daily diary.

UCHealth plans to enroll 100 patients a week over the next three to four weeks.