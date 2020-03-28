U.S. Navy hospital ship heading to NYC for coronavirus aid

WASHINGTON (AP) — A 1,000-bed U.S. Navy hospital ship is being rushed back into service to provide medical help to New York City, now the epicenter of the nation’s outbreak.

The USNS Comfort is scheduled to arrive Monday at a Manhattan pier a week after its sister ship, the USNS Mercy arrived in Los Angeles to preform similar duty on the West Coast.

President Donald Trump sent off the ship Saturday as he aims to highlight the federal response to the pandemic.

The ship has 12 operating rooms as well as radiology suites and a CT scanner. It also has ICU beds, a lab and a pharmacy.

The USNS Comfort is docked at Naval Station Norfolk in Norfolk, Virginia, on March 28, 2020. (Photo by ERIN SCHAFF/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)