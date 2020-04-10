U.S. Air Force Academy will live stream graduation 6 weeks early

Cadets celebrate after taking their oath during a graduation ceremony at the US Air Force Academy’s Falcon Stadium June 2, 2016 in Colorado Springs, Colorado. US President Barack Obama gave the commencement speech at the academy. / AFP / Brendan Smialowski (Photo credit should read BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI/AFP/Getty Images)

UNITED STATES AIR FORCE ACADEMY, Colo. (KDVR) – The U.S. Air Force Academy has moved up their graduation event to April 18, six weeks ahead of schedule.

“I have invited the Class of 2020 to help the staff design their graduation ceremony and they will do this with the same care for military tradition and the Academy’s legacy as they’ve done leading other world-class Academy events,” said U.S. Air Force Academy Superintendent Lieutenant General Jay Silveria.

Family, friends, and the public will be able to live stream the entirety of the event, although they will not be able to attend in person due to health and safety concerns.

The change will allow the class to celebrate together while ensuring their health and safety by adhering to Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and Department of Defense guidelines.

The Academy will release details of the event once they are available.