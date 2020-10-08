Two University of Denver sororities suspended for allegedly violating COVID-19 protocols

DENVER (KDVR) — The University of Denver placed two sororities on interim suspension while it investigates allegations that the organizations violated COVID-19 protocols.

DU said it received two separate reports that a sorority engaged in a large gathering of more than 10 people over the weekend, violating state and local health ordinances as well as DU protocols. The university said gatherings are strictly prohibited to stop the spread of COVID-19 on campus.

DU said it received a preliminary report that a second sorority breached city and university protocols.

Both organizations have been placed on interim suspension while it conducts an investigation. Additionally, specific students within the sororities that violated health protocols have been issued location restrictions while DU looks into the allegations.

According to the University of Denver’s COVID-19 dashboard, it’s tracking 33 new cases on campus in the last seven days — 30 students and 3 faculty members. It has received results from 1,549 tests in the last seven days with a positivity rate of 2.13 percent.

The university recently downgraded its COVID-19 alert level from yellow to green. According to its website, level green indicates a small number of cases on campus and high compliance with COVID-19 protocols.

University spokesperson Jon Stone said DU will add addresses on location restriction to its COVID-19 dashboard next week.