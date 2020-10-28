Two El Paso County deputies, eight inmates test positive for COVID-19

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. — In the past 24 hours, two more deputies and eight inmates have lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19. According to El Paso County Sheriff’s Office, the deputies and inmates have been isolated and all employees and inmates who have had direct or indirect contact, or other work-related contact have been contacted and/or notified.

The inmates identified were as a result of routine quarantine and testing prior to movement out to the Department of Corrections to carry out their sentence. The Department of Corrections requires two weeks of symptom checks and a COVID test prior to accepting any sentenced inmate. El Paso County Sheriff’s Office has quarantined any other inmates housed with the positive inmates and will test any who are or become symptomatic. Currently, there have five wards quarantined.

Staff members who are asymptomatic will quarantine for 14 days, be tested for COVID seven days from their date of exposure unless they develop symptoms sooner.

Sheriff’s Office staff have had plans and structures in place since the onset of this pandemic and will continue to take steps to prevent further spread.

Since video visitation remains closed, those who have incarcerated friends or family can visit using the following link: https://visitation.epcsheriffsoffice.com/StartPage/index.php.

The Sheriff’s Office said they remain in constant consultation and coordination with members of the El Paso County Health Department. They continue to monitor the employees and inmates for symptoms.