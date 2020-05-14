Two Denver metro child care facilities experience COVID-19 outbreaks

ARAPAHOE COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) — The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment has identified two COVID-19 outbreaks at child care facilities in the Denver metro.

New data released Wednesday showed outbreaks at the Orchard Valley Learning Center in Arapahoe County and The Learning Experience Westminster in Jefferson County.

At Orchard Valley Learning Center, two staffers and one child have tested positive for COVID-19. At The Learning Experience, two staffers have tested positive for COVID-19.

The CDC said while data on children is limited, health experts believe children who contract COVID-19 experience mild symptoms. However, there have been several cases of children dying from the coronavirus in New York and one in Detroit.

According to data collected by the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment, 324 children ages 0 to 9 have tested positive for COVID-19 in Colorado. The state reports 30 children have been hospitalized. No children ages 0 to 9 have died from COVID-19 in Colorado.

Under the state’s Safer-At-Home order, child care facilities can open so long as they follow certain guidelines. Under the guidelines, all staffers, children and people entering the facilities must compete a daily temperature and symptoms check.

Link for child care guidelines: https://covid19.colorado.gov/safer-at-home/safer-at-home-child-care-facilities