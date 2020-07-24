Tutors in high demand as school districts plan for remote learning

AURORA, Colo. (KDVR) — Tutors are in high demand as more Colorado school districts announce plans for remote learning.

“My sense is everyone is seeing things headed toward some sort of remote learning, so they’re trying to get ahead of the curve,” said Laura Smith, one of the many parents now hiring tutors.

In Smith’s case, her children’s tutor just so happens to be her sister, Kris Neuhalfen.

“She’s an excellent planner. She’s so dedicated,” Smith said.

Neuhalfen also tutors for another family and is now in high demand because of COVID-19 and the possibility of remote learning.

“I was just an unemployed substitute teacher. I was going to have to file for unemployment. I’m kind of the social, emotional support for the kids saying, ‘You can do this,'” Neuhalfen said.

Other teachers are also in high demand as tutors or personal educators.

Alyssa Villalon pounced on the opportunities created by remote learning to open her own company called Teachers2u.

Her company finds certified educators and teachers who don’t want to return to the classroom. She then pairs them with pods of families wanting someone to help their kids with remote learning.

“They’re just not comfortable coming back, mostly because they didn’t feel like the district was taking enough precautions and they felt like this was a safer environment,” Villalon explained.

Villalon started her company about six weeks ago and she already has branches in Colorado, Texas and California with more locations to come in the near future.

“I would tell parents to get in now if they can,” she said.

Now, the Smith family is all set for remote learning if it happens in the Cherry Creek School District, all thanks to a teacher who was once working for work and is now stepping up to help during tough times.

“It literally just fell in my lap. I was shell-shocked,” said Neuhalfen.