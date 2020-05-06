Tri-County Health receives email threatening ‘civil war’, Greenwood Village PD investigating

GREENWOOD VILLAGE, Colo. (KDVR) — The Greenwood Village Police Department is investigating after the Tri-County Health Department received an email threatening “civil war.”

GVPD confirmed the email Wednesday afternoon.

Tri-County Health oversees Adams, Arapahoe and Douglas counties.

According to police, a receptionist with the health department received the email Tuesday afternoon. It said, “Tell the nine petty tyrants who want to keep locking most of Colorado down to F*** off.”

The email was likely referring to the nine members who make up the health department’s board.

Last month, Tri-County Health extended the stay-at-home order for Adams and Arapahoe counties through May 8, but allowed Douglas County to partially reopen on April 27.

Police say the email also said, “We the people are DONE with this f***ing bulls***, and you are about to start a hot-shooting, no-bulls*** civil war. END. THE LOCKDOWN. NOW. Or face severe consequences.”

GVPD has not yet named a suspect.

The department said the sender will likely not be charged with a crime, as “the email is written as a general statement, and not as a direct threat.”

Police have increased patrols outside the health department’s headquarters in the Denver Tech Center portion of Greenwood Village.