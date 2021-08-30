Tri-County Health passes school mask mandate, bars counties from opting out

ARAPAHOE COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) — The Tri-County Health Department will mandate masks for every person age 2 and up in schools and childcare facilities, and counties will not be able to opt out of the COVID-19 measure.

Tri-County Health passed the measure on Monday evening in a 5-3 vote. A board member from Arapahoe County and two from Douglas County voted against it.

The rule begins on Wednesday, Sept. 1. It impacts Adams, Arapahoe and Douglas counties.

Adams and Douglas counties had opted out of the health department’s previous rule requiring masks for schoolchildren ages 2-11. Opting out will no longer be an option under the new order.