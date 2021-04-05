Tri-County Health lifts outdoor mask requirement

GREENWOOD VILLAGE, Colo. (KDVR) — The Tri-County Health Department lifted the public outdoor face covering requirement for Adams, Arapahoe and Douglas counties on Monday.

“We’re not out of the woods yet,” John M. Douglas, Jr., MD, Executive Director of Tri-County Health Department said. “Until every person has had the opportunity to get the COVID-19 vaccine, many in our communities remain at risk for serious illness from this virus. By continuing to wear face coverings we can protect our friends and loved ones and minimize the impact that outbreaks have on our schools and businesses.”

Both Adams and Douglas counties are currently in Level Yellow while Arapahoe County is in Level Blue. TCHD will continue to require face coverings to be worn at indoor public spaces by anyone 10 years or older.

“We are still learning more about the question of whether vaccinated people can transmit the virus to others. So, for now, it’s important to wear a mask and keep a safe distance to stop further spread,” Douglas said.

Counties and municipalities that opted out of the requirement include:

Arapahoe County East of Watkins Road to county line

Douglas County

City of Castle Pines

City of Glendale

Columbine Valley

Town of Bennett

Town of Castle Rock

Town of Deer Trail

Town of Parker

TCHD said these locations can opt back in at any time. The new guideline is relevant in all other parts of the three counties.