Tri-County Health Department orders 5 businesses to close for serving customers indoors

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) — The Tri-County Health Department (TCHD) has ordered the temporary closure of five businesses that allegedly violated public health orders aimed at slowing the spread of COVID-19.

All five businesses are located in Douglas County; three are in Castle Rock and two are in Parker.

Douglas is one of 20 Colorado counties that went under “Level Red” COVID restrictions over the weekend. Indoor dining is prohibited under the stricter guidelines.

On Tuesday, TCHD Executive Director Dr. John M. Douglas ordered the closure of the following businesses for allegedly serving customers inside:

The Gym Co. Tavern, located at 18951 E. Mainstreet in Parker

2. The Library Co. Bar and Kitchen, located at 3911 Ambrosia St. in Castle Rock

3. The Office Bar and Kitchen, located at 230 Third St. in Castle Rock

4. Tailgate Tavern and Grill, located at 19552 E. Mainstreet in Parker

5. The Whisky Lodge, located at 3911 Ambrosia St. in Castle Rock

According to the Highlands Ranch Herald, TCHD ordered the businesses to close after receiving “lots and lots” of complaints, including from other businesses.

The businesses will be allowed to reopen when the TCHD determines they “are in compliance with the Public Health Order now in effect,” according to the letters from the health department.