DENVER (KDVR) — Christmas is a less than 10 days away away. And as an early present, COVID-19 positivity rates are trending down for the state of Colorado as of Wednesday.

While many areas are seeing a decline in 2-week COVID-19 positivity, some rural areas are still seeing major surges.

The highest positivity rate in the state is for Lincoln County, which is at 30.1% positivity over the past 2 weeks.

Both Mineral and Hinsdale counties reported less than 20 tests administered in the past 2 weeks.

Here are the stats as of 8 a.m. Wednesday for the state of Colorado according to the state’s COVID-19 dashboard:

State positivity rate (7-day rate): 8.97%

Counties in each level: Level Green: 0 Level Blue: 1 Level Yellow: 3 Level Orange: 26 Level Red: 34 Level Purple: 0



Here’s where every county stands as of 8 a.m. Wednesday (2-week positivity rates):

Adams: 13%

Alamosa: 6.7%

Arapahoe: 9.6%

Archuleta: 12.3%

Baca: 2.9%

Bent: 18.1%

Boulder: 6%

Broomfield: 7.8%

Chaffee: 5.6%

Cheyenne: 7.1%

Clear Creek: 7.8%

Conejos: 6%

Costilla: 11.6%

Crowley: 8%

Custer: 21.4%

Delta: 13.5%

Denver: 8.7%

Dolores: 15.5%

Douglas: 10.7%

Eagle: 9.1%

Elbert: 16.6%

El Paso: 13%

Fremont: 8.2%

Garfield: 13.3%

Gilpin: 5.3%

Grand: 15.4%

Gunnison: 8%

Hinsdale: Fewer than 20 tests taken in the past 2 weeks

Huerfano: 3.4%

Jackson: 20%

Jefferson: 10%

Kiowa: 14.6%

Kit Carson: 4.5%

Lake: 13.8%

La Plata: 10.3%

Larimer: 10%

Las Animas: 2.8%

Lincoln: 30.1%

Logan: 13.7%

Mesa: 7.9%

Mineral: Fewer than 20 tests taken in the past 2 weeks

Moffat: 16.6%

Montezuma: 11.9%

Montrose: 12.5%

Morgan: 9.4%

Otero: 20.9%

Ouray: 9.6%

Park: 8.7%

Phillips: 2.5%

Pitkin: 5.9%

Prowers: 18%

Pueblo: 12.2%

Rio Blanco: 15.4%

Rio Grande: 2.1%

Routt: 7.1%

Saguache: 5.2%

San Juan: 5.3%

San Miguel: 12.4%

Sedgwick: 1.1%

Summit: 9.8%

Teller: 10.4%

Washington: 13%

Weld: 14.4%

Yuma: 10.4%

New data is released around 4 p.m. each day.