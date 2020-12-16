Trending down: See COVID-19 positivity rates for every county in Colorado

DENVER (KDVR) — Christmas is a less than 10 days away away. And as an early present, COVID-19 positivity rates are trending down for the state of Colorado as of Wednesday.

While many areas are seeing a decline in 2-week COVID-19 positivity, some rural areas are still seeing major surges.

The highest positivity rate in the state is for Lincoln County, which is at 30.1% positivity over the past 2 weeks.

Both Mineral and Hinsdale counties reported less than 20 tests administered in the past 2 weeks.

Here are the stats as of 8 a.m. Wednesday for the state of Colorado according to the state’s COVID-19 dashboard:

  • State positivity rate (7-day rate): 8.97%
  • Counties in each level:
    • Level Green: 0
    • Level Blue: 1
    • Level Yellow: 3
    • Level Orange: 26
    • Level Red: 34
    • Level Purple: 0

Here’s where every county stands as of 8 a.m. Wednesday (2-week positivity rates):

  • Adams: 13%
  • Alamosa: 6.7%
  • Arapahoe: 9.6%
  • Archuleta: 12.3%
  • Baca: 2.9%
  • Bent: 18.1%
  • Boulder: 6%
  • Broomfield: 7.8%
  • Chaffee: 5.6%
  • Cheyenne: 7.1%
  • Clear Creek: 7.8%
  • Conejos: 6%
  • Costilla: 11.6%
  • Crowley: 8%
  • Custer: 21.4%
  • Delta: 13.5%
  • Denver: 8.7%
  • Dolores: 15.5%
  • Douglas: 10.7%
  • Eagle: 9.1%
  • Elbert: 16.6%
  • El Paso: 13%
  • Fremont: 8.2%
  • Garfield: 13.3%
  • Gilpin: 5.3%
  • Grand: 15.4%
  • Gunnison: 8%
  • Hinsdale: Fewer than 20 tests taken in the past 2 weeks
  • Huerfano: 3.4%
  • Jackson: 20%
  • Jefferson: 10%
  • Kiowa: 14.6%
  • Kit Carson: 4.5%
  • Lake: 13.8%
  • La Plata: 10.3%
  • Larimer: 10%
  • Las Animas: 2.8%
  • Lincoln: 30.1%
  • Logan: 13.7%
  • Mesa: 7.9%
  • Mineral: Fewer than 20 tests taken in the past 2 weeks
  • Moffat: 16.6%
  • Montezuma: 11.9%
  • Montrose: 12.5%
  • Morgan: 9.4%
  • Otero: 20.9%
  • Ouray: 9.6%
  • Park: 8.7%
  • Phillips: 2.5%
  • Pitkin: 5.9%
  • Prowers: 18%
  • Pueblo: 12.2%
  • Rio Blanco: 15.4%
  • Rio Grande: 2.1%
  • Routt: 7.1%
  • Saguache: 5.2%
  • San Juan: 5.3%
  • San Miguel: 12.4%
  • Sedgwick: 1.1%
  • Summit: 9.8%
  • Teller: 10.4%
  • Washington: 13%
  • Weld: 14.4%
  • Yuma: 10.4%

New data is released around 4 p.m. each day.

