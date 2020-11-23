Traveling for Thanksgiving? See what the COVID-19 positivity rate is for every Colorado county

DENVER (KDVR) — Have you made the difficult decision to travel for Thanksgiving? COVID-19 continues to rise in Colorado, forcing many counties into tighter restrictions. We took a look at the numbers for the last 2-weeks to see where each county stands.
Here are the stats as of 5 a.m. Monday for the state of Colorado according to the state’s COVID-19 dashboard:
- State positivity rate (7-day rate):
- 12.01%
- Counties in each level:
- Level Green: 1 (Rio Blanco County; the 2 week positivity rate is 16.3%)
- Level Blue: 5
- Level Yellow: 11
- Level Orange: 27
- Level Red: 20 (Larimer moves to Red on Tuesday)
- Level Purple: 0
Here’s where every county stands as of 5 a.m. Monday (2-week positivity rates):
- Adams: 16%
- Alamosa: 14.6%
- Arapahoe: 12.4%
- Archuleta: 6.5%
- Baca: 2.7%
- Bent: 3.7%
- Boulder: 7.8%
- Broomfield: 9.4%
- Chaffee: 3.6%
- Cheyenne: 7.7%
- Clear Creek: 10.7%
- Conejos: 16.5%
- Costilla: 14.3%
- Crowley: 12.4%
- Custer: 10.2%
- Delta: 9.5%
- Denver: 11.9%
- Dolores: 7%
- Douglas: 12.1%
- Eagle: 8.7%
- Elbert: 14.7%
- El Paso: 14.7%
- Fremont: 9.2%
- Garfield: 12.1%
- Gilpin: 8.6%
- Grand: 18.7%
- Gunnison: 10%
- Hinsdale: 14.6%
- Huerfano: 4.2%
- Jackson: 9.5%
- Jefferson: 11.8%
- Kiowa: 8.6%
- Kit Carson: 22.1%
- Lake: 15.7%
- La Plata: 7.2%
- Larimer: 12.3%
- Las Animas: 3%
- Lincoln: 9.8%
- Logan: 12.1%
- Mesa: 12%
- Mineral: 8.6%
- Moffat: 20.1%
- Montezuma: 11%
- Montrose: 12.8%
- Morgan: 17.5%
- Otero: 18.1%
- Ouray: 5%
- Park: 9.5%
- Phillips: 4.3%
- Pitkin: 4%
- Prowers: 27.4%
- Pueblo: 16%
- Rio Blanco: 16.3%
- Rio Grande: 4.9%
- Routt: 7.8%
- Saguache: 17.5%
- San Juan: 3.5%
- San Miguel: 3.2%
- Sedgwick: 12.4%
- Summit: 9.4%
- Teller: 14.7%
- Washington: 20.8%
- Weld: 16.4%
- Yuma: 9.1%
As of 5 a.m. Monday, there are 20 counties in a Level Red on the state’s COVID-19 dial. Larimer County will move to a Level Red on Tuesday at 5 p.m.
New data is released around 4 p.m. each day.
Here’s a look at the current hospitalizations as of 5 a.m. Monday: