Travel through Denver International Airport down more than 90 percent

DENVER (KDVR) — Data collected at TSA checkpoints show travel through checkpoints at Denver International Airport dropped 90 percent last week because of the coronavirus outbreak.

TSA decided to close the North Security check point to consolidate its operation as fewer and fewer passengers travel through DIA. The airport’s South and Bridge security check points remain open.

TSA said it is spacing out security lanes to add more distance between passengers and TSA agents.

Nationwide, TSA reported a 94 percent drop in travel when comparing Monday to the same date in 2019. TSA said it screened 154,080 passengers at security checkpoints across the U.S. Monday, the lowest number it has seen in 10 years. TSA said exactly one year go, it screened 2,360,053 nationwide.

Data from security checkpoints at Denver International Airport, shows 43,408 people passed through checkpoints from March 22 to 28. During the same time period last year, 447,633 people passed through security checkpoints at DIA.

As of Wednesday morning, more than 400 flights at DIA were cancelled.