Travel restricted from South Africa, several other countries due to omicron variant of COVID-19

DENVER — It’s only a matter of time before the omicron variant of COVID-19 arrives in Colorado.

After a busy holiday travel weekend, travel to the U.S. from certain countries is now prohibited.

The travel ban starts Monday and impacts travel from several countries in the southern part of Africa where the new variant was discovered.

Countries from where the president has suspended entry into the United States:

Botswana

Eswatini

Lesotho

Malawi

Mozambique

Namibia

South Africa

Zimbabwe

President Joe Biden proclaimed non-U.S. citizens are banned from traveling to the U.S. if they have spent the last 14 days in either of these countries listed above effective Monday.

U.S. citizens who were in one of those countries the last two weeks are still allowed to come home, however, the U.S. Department of State is advising all Americans not to travel to South Africa.

The new variant was identified in North America on Sunday.

The Medical Director at National Jewish Health, Dr. Carrie Horn, said they’re already working to track any possible cases of omicron in Colorado.

Horn said they do this by taking random positive COVID-19 tests and mapping their genome sequence.