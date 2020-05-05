Travel industry adapting to pandemic challenges

DENVER (KDVR) — On Monday, the country’s fifth-busiest airport announced all visitors and passengers will be required to wear face coverings. Denver International Airport is among the first major U.S. airports to make the move.

The face covering requirement begins Wednesday and will continue until further notice.

Meanwhile, Denver-based Frontier Airlines announced a new ‘More Room’ option. Passengers can pay for a confirmed empty seat next to them.

Frontier CEO Barry Biffle said the option is meant for those who want the extra sense of comfort, not necessarily more scientifically proven protection.

“You don’t need this option. We are just trying to give the most options so that people can feel safe,” said Biffle.

When asked if those seats may have been empty anyway because of the recent drop in air travel, Biffel said air travel is picking up little by little.

Biffle said prior to the pandemic, Frontier flew about 80,000 passengers a day. That number dropped to 2,000-3,000 a day. Sunday and Monday, Frontier saw that number tick up to 10,000 a day.

Biffle predicted flights will be full again relatively soon.

Frontier also recently announced all passengers will be required to use face coverings while on board. The airline also introduced the use of a fogging disinfectant that will be used inside passenger cabins.

The company also rolled out a new health screening while passengers complete the check-in process which includes questions about COVID-19 related symptoms, temperature and hand washing.

According to a company spokesperson, the ‘More Room’ option will be available on FlyFrontier.com starting this Friday.