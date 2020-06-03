Tony Roma’s closes after two years downtown

DENVER — Tony Roma’s has ceased operations at 1480 Arapahoe St., where it opened in early 2018. While the restaurant’s menu still is posted by the patio, its exterior signage has been stripped from the building and the location no longer is listed on the chain’s website.

A company spokeswoman did not respond to a request for comment.

Tony Roma’s, which is known for its ribs, has one remaining Denver location, attached to a hotel at Interstate 70 and Peoria Street. It has been closed amidst the pandemic, according to a phone recording.

Tony Roma’s is on the same block as The Oceanaire Seafood Room, which also won’t reopen as coronavirus restrictions ease.

The Oceanaire is owned by Landry’s, which also controls the Morton’s The Steakhouse chain, which has shuttered its location at 1745 Wazee St.

Other Denver restaurants that have announced they won’t reopen after the pandemic are Euclid Hall, The Market in Larimer Square, 20th Street Cafe, Scratch Burrito & Happy Tap, Biju’s Little Curry Shop, La Cour, the Denver location of Old Chicago Pizza & Taproom and 12@Madison. Tom’s Diner also won’t reopen, although it was already planning to close shortly prior to the pandemic.

