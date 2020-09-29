Titans, Vikings suspend in-person activities due to multiple positive COVID-19 tests

MINNEAPOLIS, MINNESOTA – SEPTEMBER 27: Kevin Byard #31 of the Tennessee Titans speaks to his teammates during warmups before the game against the Minnesota Vikings at U.S. Bank Stadium on September 27, 2020 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. (Photo by Hannah Foslien/Getty Images)

TENNESSEE (KDVR) — The Tennessee Titans announced three players and five personnel have tested positive for COVID-19 as of Tuesday morning.

The Titans played the Vikings on Sunday. Both teams are suspending in-person club activities starting today.

“Both clubs are working closely with the NFL and NFLPA, including infectious disease experts, to evaluate close contacts, perform additional testing and monitor developments. All decisions will be made with health and safety as our primary consideration. We will continue to share updates as more information becomes available.” according to a statement from the NFL on Tuesday morning.

There is no word on which players or personnel tested positive.

The NFL has not made any announcements as of 8:50 a.m. MTN on Tuesday regarding any other teams in the league.

