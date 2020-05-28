Tickets for limited capacity drive-in movie theaters are in high demand

ADAMS COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) — Drive-in movie theaters are thriving in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic. Memorial Day weekend marked the start of the drive-in season after Gov. Jared Polis clarified his public health orders, allowing lots to reopen. Many locations had already reopened prior to the governor’s clarification.

Vehicles offer customers a safe haven in a virus-filled world. Drive-in theater business is booming as summertime festivals, parades and concerts are forced canceled.

“We were sold out,” said Denver Mart Drive-In manager Misty Flachman, referring to her Memorial Day opening weekend. “We’re sold out for this weekend as well.”

Customers should keep their lawn chairs at home. People need to stay in their cars or truck beds.

“The biggest challenge is keeping people inside their cars,” Flachman said. “They really enjoy that feel of getting out.”

Masks are required and must be worn inside a neighboring building that houses restrooms.

“People are so respectful of what we’re asking them to do,” she said.

Denver Mart is selling tickets in advance online. Last week, tickets were gone within minutes.

Denver Mart says its drive-in neighbor on 88th Avenue and Rosemary Street in Commerce City is also open to help meet some of the demand.

“I think everyone is so excited about just being able to be outside and enjoying something a little different,” Flachman said.

At a mandated half capacity, Denver Mart’s lot can hold 140 vehicles. Flachman hopes, in time, the health department will allow her to fill the lot with more vehicles to make sure as many families as possible enjoy a night out at the movies.