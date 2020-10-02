ThunderRidge HS moving to virtual classes due to ‘numerous’ COVID-19 cases

HIGHLANDS RANCH, Colo. (KDVR) – Students who attend ThunderRidge High School will be temporarily learning remotely due to “numerous” cases of COVID-19.

Virtual classes will begin on Monday, Oct. 5 and students who are doing in-person learning are set to return to the building starting on or after Monday, Oct. 19 depending on their cohort schedule.

The school’s fall break is scheduled for the week of Oct. 12.

Earlier this week, the school announced that several people had tested positive for the virus and that those identified as close contacts had been identified and told to quarantine.

ThunderRidge is in the Douglas County School District and has an enrollment of roughly 2,045 students.