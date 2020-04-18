‘Thunderbirds’ will fly over Front Range communities on Saturday

DENVER (KDVR) — People living along Colorado’s Front Range will be in for a treat Saturday afternoon, as the U.S. Air Force Demonstration Squadron ‘Thunderbirds’ conducts a series of community flyovers.

The flyovers are meant to honor Colorado’s front line COVID-19 responders.

“We’re looking forward to supporting all of our front line medical workers, first responders and essential personnel,” said Lt. Col. Kevin DiFalco, Operations Officer.

Lt. Col. DiFalco grew up in northern Colorado. He’ll be a part of the show, which will feature a formation of eight F-16 Fighting Falcons.

The ‘Thunderbirds’ will start their flyovers in Colorado Springs as they pass over the Air Force Academy to honor graduates.

Around 12:50pm (MT) they’ll head north along the Front Range, all the way up to Fort Collins.

“We have over 40 medical facilities we’re going to recognize,” Lt. Col. DiFalco said.

The show is expected to last an hour and will pass over several Front Range communities, including the following:

Greeley, Windsor, Fort Collins, Loveland, Longmont, Boulder, Denver metropolitan area, Buckley Air Force Base, Colorado Springs, Fort Carson and Pueblo.

The ‘Thunderbirds’ ask that you watch from your home.

“Residents in these areas will be able to see the flyover from the safety of their home-quarantine and should maintain all social distancing guidelines during this event. They should also refrain from traveling to landmarks, hospitals and gathering in large groups to view the flyover,” the team said in a statement.