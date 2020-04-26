Thornton woman sews hundreds of face masks for community

THORNTON, Colo.(KDVR) – As the COVID-19 pandemic started to change our way of life, Kris Potter of Thronton decided inaction was no longer an option.

“I was getting more and more anxious over this whole situation by vegging out on the couch,” Potter said.

She turned off the TV and turned on her sewing machine. What started as a small project for her family grew to helping staff at a Thornton nursing home. Word then spread on Facebook.

“Within four hours, I had over 150 orders,” Potter said.

Her son, Matt Potter, realized Mom could use a helping hand. He’s been busy cutting fabric.

“Things did finally fall in place, and [we] started cranking out masks,” Kris Potter said.

As of Sunday, Kris was up to 375 masks for both adults and children. She only charges enough to cover supplies plus a little extra to spread even more goodwill.

She has been providing meals to staffers at Elms Haven Center nursing home in her Thornton neighborhood.

But Kris doesn’t want the attention to be on her. She’s hoping her work will inspire others to do what they can.

“I think everybody needs to look at — What talent do I have? What can I do to help … and do it,” she said.

The adult masks cost $5. The children’s masks cost $4. If you’d like to order from Kris, send her an email at masksofcare@gmail.com.