THORNTON, Colo. (KDVR) — The Thornton Fire Department is offering free, drive-up COVID-19 testing.

Individuals who are currently experiencing symptoms, have been exposed to the virus or are heading back to work during the recovery phase of this pandemic can get tested for the virus.

Testing will be held on June 16, June 19, June 23, June 26 and June 30 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Walk-ins will not be accepted. You must sign-up ahead of time here.