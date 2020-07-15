This map shows where masks are currently required in Colorado

DENVER (KDVR) — Many communities in the Denver metro area and in Colorado’s mountains currently or will soon have public health orders requiring the use of face coverings in public places.

As of Tuesday, more than half of Colorado’s 5.8 million residents live in an area where masks are required.

This map, courtesy of Google, tracks which Colorado counties and municipalities have a mask mandate in place. Note: the requirement for Adams and Arapahoe counties goes into effect July 24.

LINK: Map showing where masks are currently required in Colorado