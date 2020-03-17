This is how my sister, a cancer patient, is handling self quarantine

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Denver (KDVR) — COVID-19 is particularly dangerous for people with compromised immune systems, and that includes chemotherapy patients.

My sister, Lawton Cummings, is living with metastatic breast cancer, and takes oral chemotherapy. Last week she decided to self quarantine.

“I'm immunocompromised, so I knew that I needed to be isolated before the peak,“ she said during a FaceTime interview from Austin, TX. Lawty, as we call her, moved into a neighbor's guest house in Austin last week to try and protect herself.

She is working remotely. Her husband and two kids come to visit her outside, but stay 10 to 15 feet away from her. A friend came over, and they sat in the grass about 15 feet apart.

Lawty knows it’s worth it, because she cannot fight off the virus the way healthy people can.

“For people with underlying health conditions, for people with compromised immune systems, it's actually a much higher risk of both becoming critical, and needing a ventilator and death,” she said.

Dr. Alireza Eghtedar is an oncologist with the Colorado Blood Cancer Institute at Presbyterian St. Luke’s Medical Center in Denver.

In a FaceTime interview he said, “They need to be super cautious and take extra measures, precautionary measures, to avoid contacting any person with possible infection." Now he, and my sister, hope others will do what they can to stop the spread.

“I am fine, but there’s a lot of people who won't be, and so we need to minimize how many people go to the hospital at once,” she said.

