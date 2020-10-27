‘This could force us into another Stay at Home’; COVID-19 situation in Denver is looking ‘really bad’

DENVER (KDVR) — The City and County of Denver says COVID-19 cases are on the rise and it could force another Stay at Home order to be issued.

In a tweet sent out on Monday, the City and County of Denver said, “Denver’s COVID-19 situation is looking bad. Really bad. No seriously, what we are doing isn’t working. This could force us into another Stay at Home order. We can do better. Wear a mask, maintain social distancing, and wash your hands.”

Gov. Jared Polis urged Coloradans to step up their game and extended the mask mandate two weeks ago. Positive cases in the state have increased over the past month which Polis said is serious cause for concern.

Gov. Polis is expected to provide an update on COVID-19 in Colorado on Tuesday at 12:30 p.m. You can stream the news conference in the FOX31 app.

Mayor Michael Hancock implemented stricter mask requirements specifically for Denver and reduced the number of people permitted to gather together.

FOX31’s data team is working on crunching all the numbers for Denver and will have an in-depth story Tuesday.