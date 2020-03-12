Third Denver Public School closes after parents of students test positive for COVID-19

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER (KDVR) -- Three elementary schools across the Denver Public Schools district have closed their doors after family members of students at each school tested positive for coronavirus.

John H. Amesse Elementary and Edison Elementary closed Thursday and Cory Elementary remained closed since Wednesday.

Thursday afternoon, DPS said two family members of one Amesse student have confirmed cases of COVID-19. The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment was notified and is working to determine who the individuals have been in contact with.

The child who attends Amesse is being tested for the virus. Parents left work to pick up their children when they were notified that the school was closing.

“Now I’m going to have them take their clothes off and wash it and have them shower and really try to cleanse everything for prevention,” John H. Amesse parent, Elizabeth Alatorre said.

For the second day in a row, Cory Elementary remained closed after DPS said a parent of two students tested positive for COVID-19. Thursday morning, DPS closed Edison Elementary after a parent tested positive for COVID-19.

“I never got a phone call from the school at all. Luckily I didn’t go to work today so I seen it on the news so then I called the school and came right down here,” one Edison Elementary parent said.

Colorado Governor Jared Polis issued new rules for coronavirus-related school closures on Wednesday. He said any school district in the state with cases at three or more schools must close all schools in the district for 14 days.

At this point, no student or staff members have tested positive for COVID-19, but some parents say it’s just a matter of time and they would like to see DPS make the decision to suspend classes across the district.

“You need to close and we need to be careful about this,” Alatorre said.

FOX31 put in an interview with DPS on Thursday, but the district said they were not available. leaders met with State Health Officials on Thursday to review infectious disease plan.

Denver Public Schools said parents have the right to excuse their child from school without repercussions from the district, but they will have to coordinate with the child's school to complete missed school work.

