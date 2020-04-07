Third Avalanche player tests positive with COVID-19

DENVER (KDVR) — The NHL Public Relations has confirmed a third Colorado Avalanche player tested positive with the coronavirus.

The statement from the NHL states he is in self-isolation and has had no close contact with any other Avalanche players or staff members.

Two other players had tested positive, the first was announced after the player already recovered. The second was announced on March 28 and the player was in isolation but no update was released.

In a video conference call with the NHL on March 31, Gabriel Landeskog said he had spoken with his teammates that tested positive.

“It took a while for us to find out that a couple of the guys had tested positive, but from the conversations I’ve had, they are recovering well,” Landeskog said. “We’ve been apart since our last game, which was March 11 (at home against the New York Rangers), so right away, I know in our household we took it pretty seriously.”

The Colorado Avalanche and Ottawa Senators are the only NHL teams confirming their players tested positive with the coronavirus.