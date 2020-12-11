These Colorado health care facilities will receive the first COVID-19 vaccine doses

Coronavirus

State releases list of how many doses each location will receive

by: Web Staff

Posted: / Updated:

DENVER (KDVR) — As Colorado prepares to receive the first shipment of the Pfizer and Moderna COVID-19 vaccines, we now know where the first doses will go. A distribution plan was released on Friday.

The Pfizer vaccine requires ultra cold freezers for storage. The state named 16 locations that can accommodate the deep freezer temperatures. The first shipment will be 46,800 doses.

Moderna’s vaccine does not require the super cold temperatures and can be distributed easier in rural areas across the state. The shipment of 95,600 doses are expected as the second in line to distribute.

It is expected the state will receive weekly allocations from the federal government, once the vaccines are given emergency approval by the FDA. The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment (CDPHE) and local health departments have a preliminary schedule to manage a phased distribution.

Allocation from the government has been determined by population. The state’s distribution schedule was determined by surveying facilities’ needs for phase 1.

Health care workers at local hospitals without the ability to store the vaccine will receive the first doses allocated by the local health department.

State’s distribution plan for first COVID-19 vaccine shipments

The Colorado health department released this plan for allocating the first expected shipments of COVID-19 vaccines. This list was released Friday morning, Dec. 11.

Facility namePfizer initial allocationModerna initial allocation
Alamosa County Public Health Department600
Animas Surgical Hospital*115
Arkansas Valley Regional Medical Center400
Aspen Valley Hospital100500
Baca County Public Health100
Banner Fort Collins Medical Center200
Bent County Public Health100
Boulder County Public Health – Boulder Site600
Boulder County Public Health – Longmont Site100
Castle Rock Adventist Hospital415200
Chaffee County Public Health100
Cheyenne County Public Health100
Children’s Hospital Colorado*48756300
Clear Creek County Public Health100
Clinica Family Health – Boulder200
Clinica Family Health – Pecos200
Clinica Family Health – Thornton100
Clinica Family Health – Westminster Federal Heights100
Colorado Canyons Hospital and Medical Center*300
Colorado Department of Corrections Pharmacy500
Colorado Mental Health Institute at Pueblo2300
Colorado Plains Medical Center150200
Colorado West Health Care – Community Hospital1200
Community Health Services100
Conejos County Public Health100
Costilla County Public Health100
Custer County Public Health Agency100
Delta County Memorial Hospital330300
Delta County Public Health Department100
Denver Health Medical Center29255600
Denver Public Health Immunization Clinic400
Dolores County Public Health100
Eagle County Public Health Avon1100
East Morgan County Hospital200
El Paso County Public Health300
Foothills Hospital (Boulder Community)9752000
Fremont County Department of Public Health and Environment100
Gilpin County Public Health100
Good Samaritan Medical Center975900
Grand County Public Health100
Grand River Medical Center600
Gunnison County Public Health*300600
Haxtun Hospital District50100
Heart of the Rockies Regional Medical Center345300
Hinsdale County Public Health100
Jefferson County Public Health200
Kaiser Permanente Arapahoe Medical Office200
Kaiser Permanente Aurora Centrepoint Medical Office300
Kaiser Permanente Baseline Medical Office100
Kaiser Permanente Briargate Medical Office100
Kaiser Permanente Brighton Medical Office100
Kaiser Permanente East Denver Medical Office100
Kaiser Permanente Hidden Lake Medical Office200
Kaiser Permanente Highlands Ranch Medical Office100
Kaiser Permanente Lakewood Medical Office300
Kaiser Permanente Lone Tree Medical Office500
Kaiser Permanente Longmont Medical Office100
Kaiser Permanente Rock Creek Medical Office700
Kaiser Permanente Skyline Medical Office200
Kaiser Permanente Smoky Hill Medical Office100
Kaiser Permanente Southwest Medical Office100
Kaiser Permanente Westminster Medical Office300
Kaiser Permanente Wheat Ridge Medical Office100
Kaiser Permanente Franklin Street600
Kiowa County Public Health100
Kit Carson County Dept. of Public Health and Environment100 
Lake County Public Health Agency100
Larimer County Department of Health and Environment300
Las Animas – Huerfano Health – Walsenburg100
Las Animas – Huerfano Health Dept. – Trinidad100
Lincoln County Public Health200
Littleton Adventist Hospital600
Longmont United Hospital700
Longs Peak Hospital700
Lutheran Medical Center9751500
Matthews – VU200
McKee Medical Center230200
Medical Center of Aurora3752100
Memorial Hospital400
Mercy Regional Medical Center360800
Mesa County Public Health200
Middle Park Medical Center300
Mineral (Silver Thread) County Public Health Agency100
Moffat County Public Health100
Montezuma County Public Health Dept.100
Montrose County Public Health100
Montrose Memorial Hospital800
Mt. San Rafael Hospital300
National Jewish Health975
North Colorado Medical Center580900
North Suburban Medical Center1300
Northeast Colorado Health Dept200
Northeast Colorado Health Dept- Akron100
Northeast Colorado Health Dept- Fort Morgan100
Northeast Colorado Health Dept- Holyoke100
Northeast Colorado Health Dept- Julesburg100
Northeast Colorado Health Dept- Yuma100
Northwest Colorado Health – Craig100
Optum Medical Center Point Specialty Clinic700
Otero County Health Department – La Junta100
Ouray County Public Health Agency100
Pagosa Springs Medical Center200
Park County Public Health100
Parker Adventist Hospital1200
Parkview Medical Center, Inc.10002500
Penrose-St. Francis Health Services19501100
Platte Valley Medical Center2600
Porter Adventist Hospital1400
Presbyterian St. Luke’s Medical Center9752900
Prowers County Public Health100
Prowers Medical Center175100
Pueblo Department of Public Health and Environment*10300
Rio Blanco County Department of Public Health200
Rio Grande County Public Health100
Rio Grande Hospital50100
Rose Medical Center3001500
Routt County Public Health Department100
Saguache County Public Health – Center100
Saguache County Public Health – Saguache100
Saint Joseph Hospital16503000
Salud Family Health Center Brighton100
Salud Family Health Center Commerce City100
Salud Family Health Center Longmont100
Salud Family Health Centers – Fort Collins100
San Juan Basin Public Health100
San Juan County Public Health100
San Miguel County Dept. of Health and Env100
Sedgwick County Memorial Hospital115100
Sky Ridge Medical Center9752600
Southwest Memorial Hospital300200
St. Anthony Hospital9751500
St. Anthony North Health Campus975400
St. Anthony Summit Medical Center180800
St. Mary’s Medical Center6752300
St. Thomas More Hospital300100
Sterling Regional Medical Center300
Summit County Public Health100
Swedish Medical Center19502400
Teller County Public Health and Environment100
Telluride Regional Medical Center100
Tri-County Health Department – Greenwood Village*500
UCHealth Broomfield Hospital200
UCHealth Grandview Hospital100
UCHealth Greeley Hospital*325500
UCHealth Highlands Ranch Hospital700
UCHealth Medical Center of the Rockies5001100
UCHealth Poudre Valley Hospital39004100
UCHealth Yampa Valley Medical Center*580200
University of Colorado Health Memorial Hospital Central39004100
University of Colorado Health Memorial Hospital North800
University of Colorado Hospital Authority78006000
Vail Health Hospital*875800
Valley View Hospital Association2151000
Valley Wide Alamosa Pharmacy500
Weld County Department of Public Health200
Wray Community District Hospital100

* These locations are also serving as hubs and will help us distribute vaccine to other locations. The amount of vaccine listed in this table for these locations is the amount they will administer themselves, not the amount they will distribute to other facilities. This table reflects the final destinations of all doses in the first two vaccine shipments.

Latest coronavirus updates

Share this story

Most Read

Top Stories

More Home Page Top Stories