These Colorado health care facilities will receive the first COVID-19 vaccine doses

DENVER (KDVR) — As Colorado prepares to receive the first shipment of the Pfizer and Moderna COVID-19 vaccines, we now know where the first doses will go. A distribution plan was released on Friday.
The Pfizer vaccine requires ultra cold freezers for storage. The state named 16 locations that can accommodate the deep freezer temperatures. The first shipment will be 46,800 doses.
Moderna’s vaccine does not require the super cold temperatures and can be distributed easier in rural areas across the state. The shipment of 95,600 doses are expected as the second in line to distribute.
It is expected the state will receive weekly allocations from the federal government, once the vaccines are given emergency approval by the FDA. The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment (CDPHE) and local health departments have a preliminary schedule to manage a phased distribution.
Allocation from the government has been determined by population. The state’s distribution schedule was determined by surveying facilities’ needs for phase 1.
Health care workers at local hospitals without the ability to store the vaccine will receive the first doses allocated by the local health department.
State’s distribution plan for first COVID-19 vaccine shipments
The Colorado health department released this plan for allocating the first expected shipments of COVID-19 vaccines. This list was released Friday morning, Dec. 11.
|Facility name
|Pfizer initial allocation
|Moderna initial allocation
|Alamosa County Public Health Department
|600
|Animas Surgical Hospital*
|115
|Arkansas Valley Regional Medical Center
|400
|Aspen Valley Hospital
|100
|500
|Baca County Public Health
|100
|Banner Fort Collins Medical Center
|200
|Bent County Public Health
|100
|Boulder County Public Health – Boulder Site
|600
|Boulder County Public Health – Longmont Site
|100
|Castle Rock Adventist Hospital
|415
|200
|Chaffee County Public Health
|100
|Cheyenne County Public Health
|100
|Children’s Hospital Colorado*
|4875
|6300
|Clear Creek County Public Health
|100
|Clinica Family Health – Boulder
|200
|Clinica Family Health – Pecos
|200
|Clinica Family Health – Thornton
|100
|Clinica Family Health – Westminster Federal Heights
|100
|Colorado Canyons Hospital and Medical Center*
|300
|Colorado Department of Corrections Pharmacy
|500
|Colorado Mental Health Institute at Pueblo
|2300
|Colorado Plains Medical Center
|150
|200
|Colorado West Health Care – Community Hospital
|1200
|Community Health Services
|100
|Conejos County Public Health
|100
|Costilla County Public Health
|100
|Custer County Public Health Agency
|100
|Delta County Memorial Hospital
|330
|300
|Delta County Public Health Department
|100
|Denver Health Medical Center
|2925
|5600
|Denver Public Health Immunization Clinic
|400
|Dolores County Public Health
|100
|Eagle County Public Health Avon
|1100
|East Morgan County Hospital
|200
|El Paso County Public Health
|300
|Foothills Hospital (Boulder Community)
|975
|2000
|Fremont County Department of Public Health and Environment
|100
|Gilpin County Public Health
|100
|Good Samaritan Medical Center
|975
|900
|Grand County Public Health
|100
|Grand River Medical Center
|600
|Gunnison County Public Health*
|300
|600
|Haxtun Hospital District
|50
|100
|Heart of the Rockies Regional Medical Center
|345
|300
|Hinsdale County Public Health
|100
|Jefferson County Public Health
|200
|Kaiser Permanente Arapahoe Medical Office
|200
|Kaiser Permanente Aurora Centrepoint Medical Office
|300
|Kaiser Permanente Baseline Medical Office
|100
|Kaiser Permanente Briargate Medical Office
|100
|Kaiser Permanente Brighton Medical Office
|100
|Kaiser Permanente East Denver Medical Office
|100
|Kaiser Permanente Hidden Lake Medical Office
|200
|Kaiser Permanente Highlands Ranch Medical Office
|100
|Kaiser Permanente Lakewood Medical Office
|300
|Kaiser Permanente Lone Tree Medical Office
|500
|Kaiser Permanente Longmont Medical Office
|100
|Kaiser Permanente Rock Creek Medical Office
|700
|Kaiser Permanente Skyline Medical Office
|200
|Kaiser Permanente Smoky Hill Medical Office
|100
|Kaiser Permanente Southwest Medical Office
|100
|Kaiser Permanente Westminster Medical Office
|300
|Kaiser Permanente Wheat Ridge Medical Office
|100
|Kaiser Permanente Franklin Street
|600
|Kiowa County Public Health
|100
|Kit Carson County Dept. of Public Health and Environment
|100
|Lake County Public Health Agency
|100
|Larimer County Department of Health and Environment
|300
|Las Animas – Huerfano Health – Walsenburg
|100
|Las Animas – Huerfano Health Dept. – Trinidad
|100
|Lincoln County Public Health
|200
|Littleton Adventist Hospital
|600
|Longmont United Hospital
|700
|Longs Peak Hospital
|700
|Lutheran Medical Center
|975
|1500
|Matthews – VU
|200
|McKee Medical Center
|230
|200
|Medical Center of Aurora
|375
|2100
|Memorial Hospital
|400
|Mercy Regional Medical Center
|360
|800
|Mesa County Public Health
|200
|Middle Park Medical Center
|300
|Mineral (Silver Thread) County Public Health Agency
|100
|Moffat County Public Health
|100
|Montezuma County Public Health Dept.
|100
|Montrose County Public Health
|100
|Montrose Memorial Hospital
|800
|Mt. San Rafael Hospital
|300
|National Jewish Health
|975
|North Colorado Medical Center
|580
|900
|North Suburban Medical Center
|1300
|Northeast Colorado Health Dept
|200
|Northeast Colorado Health Dept- Akron
|100
|Northeast Colorado Health Dept- Fort Morgan
|100
|Northeast Colorado Health Dept- Holyoke
|100
|Northeast Colorado Health Dept- Julesburg
|100
|Northeast Colorado Health Dept- Yuma
|100
|Northwest Colorado Health – Craig
|100
|Optum Medical Center Point Specialty Clinic
|700
|Otero County Health Department – La Junta
|100
|Ouray County Public Health Agency
|100
|Pagosa Springs Medical Center
|200
|Park County Public Health
|100
|Parker Adventist Hospital
|1200
|Parkview Medical Center, Inc.
|1000
|2500
|Penrose-St. Francis Health Services
|1950
|1100
|Platte Valley Medical Center
|2600
|Porter Adventist Hospital
|1400
|Presbyterian St. Luke’s Medical Center
|975
|2900
|Prowers County Public Health
|100
|Prowers Medical Center
|175
|100
|Pueblo Department of Public Health and Environment*
|10
|300
|Rio Blanco County Department of Public Health
|200
|Rio Grande County Public Health
|100
|Rio Grande Hospital
|50
|100
|Rose Medical Center
|300
|1500
|Routt County Public Health Department
|100
|Saguache County Public Health – Center
|100
|Saguache County Public Health – Saguache
|100
|Saint Joseph Hospital
|1650
|3000
|Salud Family Health Center Brighton
|100
|Salud Family Health Center Commerce City
|100
|Salud Family Health Center Longmont
|100
|Salud Family Health Centers – Fort Collins
|100
|San Juan Basin Public Health
|100
|San Juan County Public Health
|100
|San Miguel County Dept. of Health and Env
|100
|Sedgwick County Memorial Hospital
|115
|100
|Sky Ridge Medical Center
|975
|2600
|Southwest Memorial Hospital
|300
|200
|St. Anthony Hospital
|975
|1500
|St. Anthony North Health Campus
|975
|400
|St. Anthony Summit Medical Center
|180
|800
|St. Mary’s Medical Center
|675
|2300
|St. Thomas More Hospital
|300
|100
|Sterling Regional Medical Center
|300
|Summit County Public Health
|100
|Swedish Medical Center
|1950
|2400
|Teller County Public Health and Environment
|100
|Telluride Regional Medical Center
|100
|Tri-County Health Department – Greenwood Village*
|500
|UCHealth Broomfield Hospital
|200
|UCHealth Grandview Hospital
|100
|UCHealth Greeley Hospital*
|325
|500
|UCHealth Highlands Ranch Hospital
|700
|UCHealth Medical Center of the Rockies
|500
|1100
|UCHealth Poudre Valley Hospital
|3900
|4100
|UCHealth Yampa Valley Medical Center*
|580
|200
|University of Colorado Health Memorial Hospital Central
|3900
|4100
|University of Colorado Health Memorial Hospital North
|800
|University of Colorado Hospital Authority
|7800
|6000
|Vail Health Hospital*
|875
|800
|Valley View Hospital Association
|215
|1000
|Valley Wide Alamosa Pharmacy
|500
|Weld County Department of Public Health
|200
|Wray Community District Hospital
|100
* These locations are also serving as hubs and will help us distribute vaccine to other locations. The amount of vaccine listed in this table for these locations is the amount they will administer themselves, not the amount they will distribute to other facilities. This table reflects the final destinations of all doses in the first two vaccine shipments.
