‘The Other Josh Cohen’ performances canceled due to COVID

A lone worker crosses between buildings in the Denver Center for the Performing Arts Thursday, Jan. 21, 2021, in downtown Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

DENVER (KDVR) — A breakthrough COVID-19 case within “The Other Josh Cohen” company has sidelined the production until after the new year, the Denver Center for Performing Arts Cabaret announced Monday.

Scheduled shows Tuesday through Friday have been canceled and the next performance is expected to go on Jan. 1.

“Tickets will automatically be exchanged into performances in February or later for the impacted patrons,” the release said.

The DCPA Cabaret said it is very difficult to cancel shows but made the decision with the health and safety of everyone involved in mind.

This show isn’t the first cancellation the DCPA has had to deal with. A couple of performances of “The Lion King” were canceled last week due to COVID cases in the company.