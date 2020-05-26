The Oceanaire Seafood Room won’t reopen after 13 years downtown

DENVER — The tide has gone out for The Oceanaire Seafood Room.

The upscale chain restaurant at 1400 Arapahoe St., about two blocks from the Colorado Convention Center, will not reopen as coronavirus restrictions ease, a representative for parent company Landry’s told BusinessDen Friday.

Landry’s also owns Morton’s The Steakhouse, which is closing its location at 1745 Wazee St. in LoDo, as well as in other cities.

The Oceanaire opened at its current location in July 2007. The brand’s website shows about 10 other locations in major American cities.

Landry’s other restaurant brands with a local presence include Bubba Gump Shrimp Co., Simms Steakhouse and Landry’s Seafood.

Other Denver restaurants that have announced they won’t reopen after the pandemic are Euclid Hall, The Market in Larimer Square, 20th Street Cafe, Scratch Burrito & Happy Tap, Biju’s Little Curry Shop, La Cour and the Denver location of Old Chicago Pizza & Taproom.

