The COVID-19 healthcare system domino effect: more cases, fewer workers, fewer beds

DENVER (KDVR) — There is a domino effect at work with Colorado’s COVID-19 healthcare response. When one problem arises, it accelerates the others.

In response to surging hospital admissions and case numbers, Gov. Jared Polis signed an order Monday that will allow the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment to halt hospital admissions in overloaded facilities. CDPHE has not yet released its own announcement.

Hospitals need the help, suffering from a cycle of increased patient load, incoming transfers, worker burnout, and bed shortages and eventually a lack of available transfer space.

The Colorado emergency and acute healthcare landscape is broken into 11 regional councils called RETACs – Regional Emergency Medical and Trauma Services Advisory Councils. Each contains several counties and tracks COVID-19 numbers for the state.

Front Range counties contain the overwhelming share of the state’s ICU beds.

The Northeast region’s coordinator, Mike Burnett, said his and other regions have started seeing worker burnout.

“Today there are 13 bed shortages and 33 hospitals listing staff shortages,” he said. “On Nov. 21, there were 36 hospitals reporting staff shortages. There has been a lot of people who quit, there’s some attrition.”

Burnett said these are not mainly rural hospitals, either.

“Most of the ones reporting staff shortages are the bigger facilities,” he said.

This worker shortage in turn drives an ICU bed shortage.

Hospitals report their daily numbers not only according to how many ICU beds are in the hospital but how many beds have staff to tend them. With fewer staff, they have fewer beds overall.

This results in falling ICU bed numbers. On Oct. 23, the state counted 1,906 available beds. For Nov. 22 that number was 1,734, nearly 200 fewer. As beds become scarcer, admissions must halt to spare staff and resources.

Rural hospitals often have few true ICUs or equipment. They transfer many COVID-19 patients to larger facilities with ICU capacity, like those in the Front Range.

As these more populated hospitals exceed capacity due to workers and bed shortages, however, rural hospitals have fewer transfer options, if any. Burnett said the healthcare workers in his district are having more and more trouble getting their patients to more robust facilities.

“It’s taking them sometimes many hours to find a destination for these patients,” he said. “There have been a number recently that have not been able to find anything from the metro area north. They end up having to send them to Colorado Springs.”