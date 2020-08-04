The 1 Colorado county left with zero COVID-19 cases

EADS, Colo. (KDVR) — As of Monday night, there was only one county left in Colorado with zero cases of COVID-19.

Kiowa County is home to nearly 1,400 people. It’s situated in southeast Colorado, about 2.5 hours from Denver, along the Kansas state line.

Since the pandemic riddled its way into Colorado back in March, Kiowa County still has yet to have any positive coronavirus cases.

As of August, 3, 2020 Kiowa County, Colorado has ZERO COVID-19 cases.

“Seems a little strange, really,” said Roland Sorensen, a resident of the county. “Personally, I think it’s only a matter of time.”

Sorensen lives in Eads, which is the county seat of Kiowa County.

“I would say most of the local people don’t wear a mask, which I don’t agree with – but that’s their choice,” Sorensen explained.

Many residents, including Sorensen, are a bit baffled how no one has tested positive in the county yet.

Plenty of people heading to Oklahoma and Kansas pass through the rural Eastern Colorado community. The local gas stations are always packed with vehicles.

“There’s a lot of out of town people that come through – but so far, I guess we’ve been lucky,” Sorensen said.

There is a hospital in Eads for all of Kiowa County’s residents. However, the closest location to get tested for COVID-19 is located in nearby Prowers County in the town of Lamar.

Lamar is roughly 40 minutes south of Eads.

The Kiowa County School District is set to bring students back for in-person learning on Wednesday, August 12.

Kiowa County is one of Colorado’s 64 counties. It is considered the 5th least populated county in the state.

