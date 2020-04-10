Texas attorney general calls Gunnison County’s temporary non-resident ban ‘unconstitutional’

GUNNISON, Colo. (KDVR) — The Gunnison County attorney responded to a request from the Texas attorney general on Friday to loosen some restrictions to allow Texans with second homes in the county to visit them.

Last week, Gunnison County issued an order temporarily banning non-residents, including seasonal residents who have a second home in the county.

Given how a good number of Texans have second homes in Gunnison County, Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton took issue with it – calling the ban “unconstitutional.”

“Certainly you can put the same restrictions on non-residents as you put on residents – but you can’t treat them significantly differently than you would treat everybody else,” Paxton said on Fox News.

It’s unclear whether the attorney general is considering litigation against Gunnison County.

“Texans, in particular, have a long and appreciated history of traveling to our county to vacation and recreate. In these extraordinary and unprecedented times, Gunnison County was forced to take dramatic measures to save lives and protect not only its own residents, but citizens from across the nation and the world who, if they continue to visit here, could risk the safety of themselves and their families,” said David Baumgarten, the Gunnison County attorney.

Gunnison County has one of the highest COVID-19 case rates per capita in Colorado, according to Andrew Sandstorm, a public information officer in Gunnison County.

“Gunnison County’s Order, along with the orders it previously issued, are authorized by Colorado and federal law and are fully constitutional,” said Baumgarten.

You can read the Gunnison County attorney’s full response here.